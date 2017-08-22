WWE News: Backstage news on the WrestleMania 34 main event

WWE continues to hum and haw its way towards the main event of WrestleMania 34.

22 Aug 2017

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns could happen at WrestleMania 34

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that plans have once again changed regarding the proposed main event for WrestleMania 34.

On last night’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer reported that as of right now, a protracted Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match is once again the company’s priority.

In case you didn’t know…

After Reigns vs. Lesnar had initially looked like the long-term plan for WrestleMania 34, that seemingly changed a few weeks back when Reigns entered the title picture at SummerSlam.

From there, it seemed as though Reigns vs. John Cena would instead be headlining next year’s ‘Mania, until this most recent change of plans has once again put Reigns vs. Lesnar on the cards.

Make your mind up, lads.

The heart of the matter

A few weeks back, this latest flip-flop might have made sense, but after what went down at SummerSlam it doesn’t quite seem to add up.

This past Sunday at the pay-per-view, it was Reigns who took the pinfall from Lesnar in the Fatal 4-Way main event. And not only that, but the pinfall came clean in the middle of the ring.

With a finish like that, surely this means we don’t need to see these two go at it again at 'Mania?

What's next?

If WWE is intent on booking Reigns vs. Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania, they’re essentially going to have to build the match from scratch after what went down at SummerSlam. Not that the company would necessarily see that as a bad thing.

Realistically, we may well a monster run for Reigns from now until April of next year, starting with a win over the man he clashed with on Raw this past week, company poster-boy John Cena.

Author’s take

In light of events at SummerSlam, the idea of revisiting Reigns vs. Lesnar seems a fairly strange one.

Granted there’s enough time between now and ‘Mania to build a decent storyline, but is there really any point when there’s already more intrigue in a Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe or Braun Strowman match?