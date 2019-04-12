WWE News: Backstage photo of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair comes to light

The fierce rivalry isn't too fierce

What's the story?

A kayfabe-shattering image of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has emerged online following their WrestleMania 35 main event and intense rivalry - thanks to Stacy Keibler.

In case you didn't know...

Last night, history was made at WrestleMania 35 when the WWE Universe would witness the first ever women's main event.

The Show of Shows came to its conclusion as Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat Match to become the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion. The Winner Take All match had been a long time coming for the pair who have exchanged verbal barbs and physical shots over the past few months in WWE, while getting very personal on social media - although they would meet in a Triple Threat Match where Charlotte Flair also featured.

It later emerged, though, that Rousey has broken her hand and will be taking some time away from the ring.

The heart of the matter

Legendary WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler took to Twitter today to post her experiences from WrestleMania 35 - and the second photo she shared was very interesting as Kiebler took the chance to snap a shot with Lynch, Rousey and Flair seemingly at the time when they'd been working out their match.

All three ladies were in their workout gear with Rousey and Flair grinning, while Lynch played it a little more cool than her Mania rivals. The photo is a stark contrast to the scenes we've seen on television of the trio being pulled apart by police and ripping each other to bits.

Keibler posted this photo on Instagram

What's next?

Becky Lynch is now RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and embroiled in a feud with Lacey Evans, while Rousey is off television to nurse a broken hand and Charlotte Flair will no doubt be back on television soon.

What would you like to see next from these Superstars? Let us know in the comments.

