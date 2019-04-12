×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Backstage photo of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair comes to light

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.19K   //    12 Apr 2019, 06:29 IST

The fierce rivalry isn't too fierce
The fierce rivalry isn't too fierce

What's the story?

A kayfabe-shattering image of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has emerged online following their WrestleMania 35 main event and intense rivalry - thanks to Stacy Keibler.

In case you didn't know...

Last night, history was made at WrestleMania 35 when the WWE Universe would witness the first ever women's main event.

The Show of Shows came to its conclusion as Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat Match to become the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion. The Winner Take All match had been a long time coming for the pair who have exchanged verbal barbs and physical shots over the past few months in WWE, while getting very personal on social media - although they would meet in a Triple Threat Match where Charlotte Flair also featured.

It later emerged, though, that Rousey has broken her hand and will be taking some time away from the ring.

The heart of the matter

Legendary WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler took to Twitter today to post her experiences from WrestleMania 35 - and the second photo she shared was very interesting as Kiebler took the chance to snap a shot with Lynch, Rousey and Flair seemingly at the time when they'd been working out their match.

All three ladies were in their workout gear with Rousey and Flair grinning, while Lynch played it a little more cool than her Mania rivals. The photo is a stark contrast to the scenes we've seen on television of the trio being pulled apart by police and ripping each other to bits.

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

#TBT Still feeling the incredible energy from this weekend! 💥⁣ ⁣ It was such a joy to see and catch up with everyone, especially the superstars I was lucky enough to work side by side with for so long. It felt like no time had passed reuniting with everyone especially my girls @trishstratuscom @machetegirl @torriewilson and @stephaniemcmahon. ⁣ ⁣ It also felt special to be there to witness @rondarousey @beckylynchwwe and @charlottewwe (who I’ve known for over 20 years!) make history being the first women to main event WrestleMania 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️⁣ ⁣ I am so grateful for this past weekend and for the support you have all shown me over the past few days (and years!). There are truly no fans like the WWE Universe!

A post shared by Stacy Keibler (@stacykeibler) on

Keibler posted this photo on Instagram
Keibler posted this photo on Instagram

What's next?

Becky Lynch is now RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and embroiled in a feud with Lacey Evans, while Rousey is off television to nurse a broken hand and Charlotte Flair will no doubt be back on television soon.

What would you like to see next from these Superstars? Let us know in the comments.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions: Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair - Winner Takes All Preview
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey And Charlotte Flair Getting Arrested Was One Of The Greatest Segments Of All Time 
RELATED STORY
Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch: Real Heat or Kayfabe?
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Vince McMahon allowed Becky Lynch to defeat Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Charlotte Flair shouldn’t be a part of Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch insults Ronda Rousey again, makes it too personal 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Charlotte Flair should not be added to Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar says Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair need to be disciplined
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 ways Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch could end
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Things WWE should do with Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair rivalry
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us