×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Backstage reaction when Brock Lesnar bought his own airplane revealed

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
106   //    16 Mar 2019, 00:48 IST

Brock Lesnar pissed off the locker room as a rookie
Brock Lesnar pissed off the locker room as a rookie

What's next?

Brock Lesnar has often been known to keep to himself when backstage in WWE and it's well known that he doesn't really let his hair down with the rest of the boys in the back. This was evident during his first run in WWE when Lesnar bought his own airplane to travel to WWE shows during his first run in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is one of the best to ever set foot in the squared circle. Lesnar was WWE Champion within a few months of his main roster debut before leaving WWE a few short years later after his WrestleMania match against Goldberg.

The heart of the matter

Bruce Prichard discussed Brock Lesnar buying his own airplane on a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With. Prichard revealed that Lesnar had a lot of heat backstage after the relative rookie chose to but his own airplane rather than travel with the rest of the guys,

Bruce Prichard also revealed what it was like just before Lesnar revealed he was leaving WWE in 2004:

“I think that he needed a break, but at the same time, he was young and we were hoping to go with him at the time and do something with him, so you wanna capitalize on that and make hay while the sun shines. So with him it was ‘what are you gonna do?’ and then when he decided he wanted to go on and play football. It’s ‘Okay’ and you just move on. You can’t do a whole lot if people don’t like ya and they’re jealous of you and you’re happy — who cares?” H/T: RingsideNews

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is all set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 next month.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Brock Lesnar
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WWE Rumors: Real reason Brock Lesnar threw his Universal belt at Vince McMahon at WM34
RELATED STORY
7 Times Brock Lesnar went off script in the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Predictions: Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers who are friends with Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
4 Times Brock Lesnar lost control in WWE for real
RELATED STORY
3 Memorable WWE brawls involving Brock Lesnar you must
RELATED STORY
4 Times Brock Lesnar broke WWE rules and was allowed to get away with it
RELATED STORY
Top 15 Brock Lesnar WWE matches
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman rips into Dean Ambrose; gives a perfect reply to Ambrose's comments about Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Vince McMahon loves Brock Lesnar so much
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us