WWE News: Backstage reaction when Brock Lesnar bought his own airplane revealed

Brock Lesnar pissed off the locker room as a rookie

Brock Lesnar has often been known to keep to himself when backstage in WWE and it's well known that he doesn't really let his hair down with the rest of the boys in the back. This was evident during his first run in WWE when Lesnar bought his own airplane to travel to WWE shows during his first run in WWE.

Brock Lesnar is one of the best to ever set foot in the squared circle. Lesnar was WWE Champion within a few months of his main roster debut before leaving WWE a few short years later after his WrestleMania match against Goldberg.

Bruce Prichard discussed Brock Lesnar buying his own airplane on a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With. Prichard revealed that Lesnar had a lot of heat backstage after the relative rookie chose to but his own airplane rather than travel with the rest of the guys,

Bruce Prichard also revealed what it was like just before Lesnar revealed he was leaving WWE in 2004:

“I think that he needed a break, but at the same time, he was young and we were hoping to go with him at the time and do something with him, so you wanna capitalize on that and make hay while the sun shines. So with him it was ‘what are you gonna do?’ and then when he decided he wanted to go on and play football. It’s ‘Okay’ and you just move on. You can’t do a whole lot if people don’t like ya and they’re jealous of you and you’re happy — who cares?” H/T: RingsideNews

Brock Lesnar is all set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 next month.

