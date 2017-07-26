WWE News: Backstage update on Renee Young’s role

Renee Young to work on both brands

by Akshay Bapat News 26 Jul 2017, 09:05 IST

Renee Young made her on-screen WWE debut in 2013

What’s the story?

Following the cancellation of Talking Smack as a weekly Smackdown fallout show, there was much speculation regarding Renee Young’s role in the WWE going forward. Renee Young took to Instagram yesterday and posted a picture of herself with RAW backstage interviewer Charley Caruso and the hashtag clearly indicated that the former host of Aftermath will now appear on both Monday and Tuesday night shows.

Dream team back in the (RAW) hiiiizouse!!! @charlycarusowwe ?????? (and yes, I'll still be on Smackdown ?) A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

In case you didn’t know…

WWE made the decision to nix Talking Smack as a weekly show. A major role was played by Vince Mcmahon, who was not keen on its unscripted nature, as it pertained to its cancellation.

There was an outpouring of displeasure from wrestling fans after the announcement was made and Renee, who also had her Unfiltered show removed, also let her feelings be known.

Renee Young hosted the first edition of Talking Smack on 2nd August 2016

Ever since she made her WWE debut in early 2013, Renee Young has been given a wide range of responsibilities such as backstage interviewer, host of various shows on the WWE network including RAW Talk and Talking Smack and commentator, among others. Renee being able to appear on both RAW and Smackdown Live means that she is essentially a free agent, along with John Cena.

The heart of the matter

As seen on the latest episode of Raw, Renee Young interviewed Kurt Angle backstage to get his thoughts on his son, Jason Jordan's, singles debut on WWE’s flagship show. She also appeared in the most recent instalment of Smackdown Live to interview Shinsuke Nakamura following the announcement of a blockbuster number one contender’s match on next week’s show between the King of Strong Style and John Cena.

What’s next?

Along with handling the backstage interviewing duties, Renee Young will also host RAW Talk and Talking Smack, which are the post-PPV shows for RAW and Smackdown respectively.

Author’s take

Renee Young has been a mainstay in her role on WWE television for over four years now. Irrespective of WWE’s recent moves to cancel two shows featuring her, there is no denying that the company values her contribution and appreciates what she brings to the table. With one year remaining on her current WWE deal as per the reports, we hope Renee Young extends her contract and continues to do what she does best.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com