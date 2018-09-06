WWE News: Bad News For RAW Despite The Undertaker's Return

Even The Undertaker could not save the ratings

What's the story?

This week's episode of RAW was a power packed affair, especially considering that both Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were on the show. And yet, it did not help matters as the ratings saw a slight dip.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is generally known to phone it in, for the Labour Day RAW editions. And yet, this week, they pulled no punches as they delivered a show that was packed to the very brim.

The Shield was sent to prison only to return in the very last segment. The Undertaker had a face off with none other than the Heart Break Kid, Shawn Michaels. The RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was also on the show!

The heart of the matter

2 weeks ago, RAW had crossed the 3 million mark while last week's episode of RAW saw 2.877 million viewers tuning in. This week, there was a further decline as only 2.872 millions tuned in during the course of the three hours (average figure).

RAW was #3 on cable, losing to two different college football airings, this week. While the episode did see a decline in viewership, this is still a strong figure as compared to the recent dip in ratings that WWE has been experiencing, ever since WrestleMania took place. The numbers have actually picked up a bit since SummerSlam.

What's next?

Expect the next week to focus on Hell in a Cell, the next WWE pay-per-view. Both Triple H and Mick Foley have been advertised for next week as well, and this should make for some exciting television. I wonder if the ratings will pick up next week.

Do you think WWE is overusing The Undertaker? Let us know in the comments.