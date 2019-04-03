WWE News: Bad news for WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 637 // 03 Apr 2019, 06:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey brawled on RAW, which was the highlight of the night

What's the story?

This week's WWE RAW, the WrestleMania 35 go-home show, hyped up the matches on the marquee show for one final time, with the highlight being the brawl between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

But the show didn't quite deliver numbers-wise as the viewership figures weren't great for a WrestleMania go-home show.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's RAW, the three women who will be main-eventing WrestleMania 35 were part of an all-out brawl after they faced the Riott Squad in a tag team match. This resulted in all three getting arrested.

Finn Balor announced that The Demon will return this Sunday, while Batista delivered his final message to Triple H ahead of their singles match.

There weren't any surprises on RAW, apart from the brawl between WWE's three leading women, which resulted in a not-so-exciting show ahead of WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

The rather dull show reflected in the viewership figures, with just a 2% increase in viewership from last week, which doesn't look good for a WrestleMania go-home show. 2.639 million viewers tuned in to RAW this week, up from 2.589 million viewers in last week's show (via WrestlingInc).

The highest viewership of RAW in 2019 was the February 25th show, with 2.922 million viewers tuning in to hear Roman Reigns announce that his Leukaemia was in remission.

This week's WrestleMania go-home show of RAW was also significantly lesser than last year's go-home show, where 3.358 million viewers tuned in to RAW in the week leading up to WrestleMania 34, while WrestleMania 33 go-home show saw 3.292 million viewers.

Also Read: WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes Vince McMahon is secretly planning for WrestleMania

Advertisement

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 comes to us from the MetLife Stadium, this Sunday.

Advertisement