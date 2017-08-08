WWE News: Baseball player Marco Estrada spotted ringside at RAW

Marco Estrada was at RAW this week. Could his appearance be a sign of things to come?

Marco Estrada is a well-known celebrity in the Great White North

What’s the story?

Popular MLB (Major League Baseball) player Marco Estrada was in attendance at this week’s tapings of Monday Night RAW at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Several photos showing Estrada at this week’s RAW tapings in Toronto have been circulating on social media.

Marco Estrada of the #BlueJays is ringside at #RawToronto like, "No way I was getting traded. I had these sweet seats yo." #RAW pic.twitter.com/KDdbtWeaS2 — Joseph Motiki (@JosephMotiki) August 8, 2017

Pretty sure this is Marco Estrada with the WWE title pic.twitter.com/RYRobeMWmB — David Alter (@dalter) August 8, 2017

When @bluejays own #marcoestrada wins the WWE championship belt but all he wants is a picture #RawToronto A post shared by Paige Sampogna (@paigesixxx) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

In case you didn’t know…

Marco Rene Estrada is a Mexican-American baseball competitor who presently serves as a pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB (Major League Baseball).

The 34-year-old has evidently followed in the footsteps of his teammates Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez, by watching a WWE show in person.

The heart of the matter

Marco Estrada can be seen with a WWE Championship belt in tow at the front row, which could be a way to bring more than a fair share of eyeballs to the WWE, particularly from baseball fans who may not follow the daily happenings of the WWE.

As of the time of this writing, neither the WWE nor Marco Estrada have revealed any plans of possibly working out a special celebrity appearance by the baseball star on WWE programming in the days to come.

What’s next?

Rumour has it that the 2017 calendar year may be the last for Marco Estrada with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Author’s take

Marco Estrada is one of the most popular baseball players today, and undoubtedly one of the most talented as well.

Given the lack of star-power the WWE traditionally struggles through in its post-Wrestlemania season, especially till the Royal Rumble, the WWE can most definitely use Estrada’s star-power to its benefit should they come to an agreement with him for a celebrity segment on RAW or SmackDown in the weeks to come.