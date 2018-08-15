WWE News: "Bat" invades Monday Night RAW, Ronda Rousey reacts in real-time

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey had a hilarious reaction to the bat invading Monday Night RAW

What’s the story?

Courtesy a fan by the name of Malcolm Van Dalsem, footage featuring Ronda Rousey dealing with a bat has been circulating the interwebs.

Apparently, the bat appears to have befuddled Rousey, while the latter was ringside for Ember Moon’s match against WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. While the match ended by way of DQ, the professional wrestling community continues to discuss the hilarity of the bat’s cameo during the matchup.

In case you didn’t know…

This week’s Monday Night RAW tapings transpired at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The aforementioned episode of RAW received tremendous praise from both fans and experts alike, owing to the general consensus that the entire episode was incredibly well-paced and entertaining throughout.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW served as the red brand’s go-home episode for one of the promotion’s “Big 4” PPVs—SummerSlam.

The show featured “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey in a prominent role, as well as reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar—with the latter delivering a vicious beat-down to Roman Reigns.

Rousey opened the show by paying tribute to her friend Natalya’s late father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

Following which, Rousey’s SummerSlam opponent Alexa Bliss came out to the ring, with security personnel in tow.

Rousey and Bliss were involved in a brawl after a brief war of words between the duo, and the segment was followed by a match between Rousey’s ally Ember Moon and Alicia Fox who recently aligned herself with Bliss.

Rousey was ringside, showing her support for Moon—however, the Rowdy One appeared to have been caught by surprise when she happened to spot a bat flying close to her.

Fans can check out Rousey’s real-time reaction to the unintentionally hilarious situation, below—

What’s next?

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

