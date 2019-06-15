WWE News: Batista explains the reason behind the disastrous 'Give me what I want' promo

Dave Batista had a disastrous promo on WWE RAW

What's the story?

Dave Batista is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. He is also one of the WWE Superstars to have a successful career in the Hollywood Film Industry after WWE.

During his last run in WWE, Batista had a feud with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. In the leadup to the match that the two of them would have cut several promos against each other, but there was one promo, in particular, that was taken up by the WWE Universe. Batista recently talked about how the infamous 'Give me what I want' promo came about.

In case you didn't know...

Batista was gone from WWE for a long time after his last run in the company did not go so well. However, he had wanted to return to the company for a long time, and after a lot of back and forth, he finally returned in 2019 for one final feud.

The feud between him and Triple H kicked off with Batista attacking Ric Flair to gain Triple H's attention. He got it, and after the promo in question, the two faced each other at WrestleMania, where Triple H defeated him with interference from Ric Flair.

Since then, Batista has finally returned from wrestling and he reiterated in the interview in question, that he will never wrestle again.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Batista was in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, he talked about the promo.

When asked, Batista said he had no idea that it would get caught up in the internet. He forgot what he was trying to say during the promo, and so the two stalled with that line getting thrown around more and more.

"We didn't really figure it out. We didn't talk about it. It was not written down. So there were certain things we were looking for in that promo. There were some things I had not said, so we kept dragging it out. I wasn't sure what it was, so I had to keep escalating, because once I went there, I could not go back. So we kept screaming louder and louder, I was waiting for his cue and he was waiting for my cue and we were not getting there. Finally it dawned on me I needed to say something in that promo, I don't remember exactly what it was. That's why it got bigger and bigger and bigger, it wasn't intentional."

Thankfully, the match ended up being an entertaining one at WrestleMania 35, and Batista can retire peacefully from wrestling.

Batista also talked about tripping during his entrance, and said that when he tripped during his entrance, that actually put him at ease. It made him remember that it was his last time, and so he could have fun.

What's next?

Batista can look back on it in good humour now that he has retired from wrestling. Batista's next movie, Stuber is coming out in theatres soon.

