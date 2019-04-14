WWE News: Batista explains why he wanted to face Triple H in his final match

WrestleMania 35 marked the end of an important chapter in Batista's world

What's the story?

The Animal officially retired after a brutal No DQ match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. After petitioning for the match for years, Batista finally got what he wanted, and ended his career on his terms.

In case you didn't know...

While Batista didn't get his start on the main roster under Triple H, The Game helped mold him into one of the biggest stars of the Ruthless Aggression Era. As the muscle behind the dastardly Evolution, to the break-out star that was reborn at WrestleMania 21 with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist, working with the Cerebral Assassin for two years turned Batista into one of the most popular stars at that time.

They would continue to feud for a little while longer, even competing against each other in a Hell in a Cell match at Vengeance 2005, with Batista becoming the first man to pin Triple H in the match. However, after the Animal was drafted to SmackDown soon after that, the two would finally put their feud to rest.

They occasionally met throughout the rest of Batista's first run, but would never reignite their iconic war. However, when Batista came back to SmackDown last year for its 1000th episode, he planted the seed in the Game's head. A few months back he assaulted Ric Flair, forcing Triple H to succumb to his demands. All he wanted was one final match against his old mentor at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

In a recent appearance on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Batista explained why his final wrestling match had to be against Triple H. H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

I felt like my career really got started when I started working with Triple H. Hunter made me a star. He invested a lot in me and put himself on the line physically for me. Not only did he put me over three times clean, he also took the time to have me ride with him and pick his brain. He groomed me to be a star. I wanted to finish my career for him by saying thank you and laying on my back for the guy. It's the old school belief, when you go out you go out on your back. That's the only way I can thank him.

What's next?

Batista revealed the day after WrestleMania that he was officially retired and would continue to focus on his other endeavors, including his movie career. It's great to see how important it was for Batista to show respect for his friend the only way he knows how. Things like this really prove just how much he cared about this business and the people that helped him get to where he is today.

As far as Triple H goes, since he saved his career, one has to wonder when we'll see him return to the ring.

