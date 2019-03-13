×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Batista gets into heated social media scuffle with former Bullet Club member

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.10K   //    13 Mar 2019, 06:57 IST

Batista
Batista

What's the story?

Multi-time WWE World Champion, Batista made his return to the company two weeks ago when he crashed Ric Flair's birthday party in order to get the attention of Triple H and a match against 'The Game' at WrestleMania.

In the build-up to the highly awaited clash between Batista and Triple H, the former has now gotten the attention of a former Bullet Club member, who in his own words, had a difference of opinion regarding the upcoming WrestleMania match.

In case you didn't know...

Batista last wrestled in the WWE way back in 2014 when he along with Triple H and Randy Orton reunited Evolution in order to take on The Shield in two back-to-back classic six-man tag team matches.

Having won the Royal Rumble match that very same year, Batista was on course to challenge and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, however, that never happened as Daniel Bryan overcame both 'The Animal' and 'The Viper' to win the title at 'Mania XXX.

The heart of the matter

After the match between Batista and Triple H was made official on this week's episode of Raw, former member of the Bullet Club and star of Arrow, Stephen Amell took to Twitter in order to convey his opinion towards the feud between the two Evolution members.

Amell, who has wrestled for ROH, WWE, and last competed at All In, wrote that he doesn't want to see a "celebrity angle" detract from an awesome wrestling card which WWE has lined up for 'Mania 35.

Batista, for one, didn't take too long in responding to Amell, as he reminded Green Arrow about his accomplishments in the WWE thus far.

What's next?

Batista will officially return to the ring at WrestleMania 35, as he gets set to go one-on-one against Triple H in a highly awaited match between the two.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Bullet Club Batista Stephen Amell
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Pro Wrestling Fanatic.
WWE/NJPW News: Bullet Club member teases a possible return of current WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bullet Club member sends a message to top WWE stars following Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Bullet Club member reveals which WWE stars helped him get into NJPW
RELATED STORY
5 Dream feuds that should happen in 2019 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles issues a WrestleMania challenge
RELATED STORY
5 Predictions for WrestleMania based on the Royal Rumble results 
RELATED STORY
10 Matches That Must Happen At WrestleMania When Triple H Takes Over
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Finn Balor should go to Wrestlemania as the Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
5 groups of superstars WWE could use to create their own version of Bullet Club 
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Bullet Club members pay homage to popular WWE Tag Team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us