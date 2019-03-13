WWE News: Batista gets into heated social media scuffle with former Bullet Club member

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.10K // 13 Mar 2019, 06:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Batista

What's the story?

Multi-time WWE World Champion, Batista made his return to the company two weeks ago when he crashed Ric Flair's birthday party in order to get the attention of Triple H and a match against 'The Game' at WrestleMania.

In the build-up to the highly awaited clash between Batista and Triple H, the former has now gotten the attention of a former Bullet Club member, who in his own words, had a difference of opinion regarding the upcoming WrestleMania match.

In case you didn't know...

Batista last wrestled in the WWE way back in 2014 when he along with Triple H and Randy Orton reunited Evolution in order to take on The Shield in two back-to-back classic six-man tag team matches.

Having won the Royal Rumble match that very same year, Batista was on course to challenge and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, however, that never happened as Daniel Bryan overcame both 'The Animal' and 'The Viper' to win the title at 'Mania XXX.

The heart of the matter

After the match between Batista and Triple H was made official on this week's episode of Raw, former member of the Bullet Club and star of Arrow, Stephen Amell took to Twitter in order to convey his opinion towards the feud between the two Evolution members.

Amell, who has wrestled for ROH, WWE, and last competed at All In, wrote that he doesn't want to see a "celebrity angle" detract from an awesome wrestling card which WWE has lined up for 'Mania 35.

Batista, for one, didn't take too long in responding to Amell, as he reminded Green Arrow about his accomplishments in the WWE thus far.

Considering that celebrity could actually fuck someone up, and that celebrity is a former 6x heavyweight champ, and that celebrity is there because he loves it, maybe it just adds to the card. Maybe. https://t.co/RGztvWphiQ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 12, 2019

What's next?

Batista will officially return to the ring at WrestleMania 35, as he gets set to go one-on-one against Triple H in a highly awaited match between the two.

Advertisement