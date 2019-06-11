WWE News: Batista gives his honest opinion on his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35

Batista retired after his match against Triple H

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Batista revealed how he felt after his WWE career came to an end against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Batista returned to WWE for the first time in over four years when he reunited with former Evolution colleagues Triple H, Randy Orton and Ric Flair during an in-ring promo segment on SmackDown 1000 in October 2018.

Four months later, “The Animal” hijacked Ric Flair’s 70th birthday celebration on Raw by attacking the two-time Hall of Famer in the backstage area.

He then received his wish, both from a real-life and storyline perspective, to face Triple H in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 35.

The 25-minute encounter ended in a victory for Triple H but it will most likely be remembered for a unique spot where “The Game” used a pair of pliers to tear out his opponent’s nose ring.

Following the match, Batista announced via Twitter that he has officially retired from wrestling.

Batista revealed during his conversation with Ryan Satin that his match with Triple H was not rehearsed, as HHH had only just returned from a torn pectoral muscle and he did not want to risk damaging it before WrestleMania 35.

Regarding the match itself, the 50-year-old went on to say:

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished. It could have been better but it could have been a lot worse. It could have been disastrous. I think considering [Triple H’s injury] I’m very proud of what we accomplished. I’m proud of that match and I’m proud I got to close out my career that way with the guy I wanted to close it out with. That was personal for all kinds of reasons, and now I finally have closure on my career.”

Batista will continue promoting his next movie, Stuber, before its release in the United States next month, while Triple H’s next match is set to take place in Tokyo, Japan on June 28 when he teams with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows to face Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre.