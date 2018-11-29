×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Batista praises Dave Finlay for help throughout WWE Career

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
108   //    29 Nov 2018, 07:11 IST

The Animal and The Belfast Brawler
The Animal and The Belfast Brawler

What's the story?

Dave Batista is well-known for expressing gratitude towards wrestlers who helped him and The Animal showed gratitude towards a WWE producer he calls an "unsung hero."

Batista praised Finlay on Twitter for his wrestling ability and for "changing the direction" of his career.

In case you didn't know

Finlay currently works as a WWE producer but rose to fame in the British independent scene before being signed by WCW in 1995.

He feuded with Norman Smiley, Booker T, William Regal and a variety of well-known WCW talent before leaving the company in 2000 and signing with WWE as a trainer before returning to the ring in 2005.

The heart of the matter

This unexpected celebration of Finlay's skills occurred when Twitter user Italo Santana tweeted about a match from 2006 where Batista defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finlay and Booker T.

After seeing the tweet, Batista went out of his way to praise the former WWE Superstar for being extremely modest about his talent and stated that Finlay helped turn his career in a different direction.

Natalya would respond by saying Finlay was an incredible wrestler and coach.

Batista and Finlay first faced off at the July 2006 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event when Batista, Bobby Lashley and Rey Mysterio teamed up to fight the team of Finlay, King Booker and Mark Henry.

Their first singles match together would happen towards the end of the year at the November 6 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Their last singles match took place just before Batista left WWE and before Finlay returned to the independent scene before becoming a producer.

What's next?

Batista was rumored to face Triple H next year at WrestleMania 35, but the injury Triple H sustained at WWE Crown Jewel may keep him out of action past the big pay-per-view.

The former World Champion hasn't expressed any interest in other members of the roster, so if it is doubtful whether he'll be apart of WrestleMania next year.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Evolution Booker T Batista
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 4 - Dave...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Batista Reveals Vince McMahon's Advice Before...
RELATED STORY
5 feuds for Batista after his return at Smackdown 1000
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces Batista's return for huge reunion...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is WWE planning Randy Orton vs. Batista for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 iconic Evolution moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dave Batista calls out Disney, threatens to...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who should make an appearance on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Great News For SmackDown Live After 1000th...
RELATED STORY
5 BigThings WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us