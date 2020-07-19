Batista reacts to Hurricane Helms uncovering his old WCW contract

Batista enjoyed a stellar career in WWE, which allowed him to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. His acting pursuits have proved successful with roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Stuber, and Blade Runner 2049. On Twitter, Batista provided an interesting revelation when reacting to Hurricane Helms uncovering his old WCW contract.

Batista was told by WCW that he would never make it in pro wrestling

Hurricane Helms showed an old WCW contract on Twitter, which he says he has never read to date but thanked Eric Bischoff for allowing him his first opportunity in a major wrestling promotion.

21 years ago WCW told me I’d never make it in professional wrestling. I’m a spiteful person. 😂If I wasn’t I’d never had the opportunity to work with The Hurricane. 🙌🏼 you’re the real deal briz #DreamChasers https://t.co/CtNpfHagNw — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 19, 2020

Batista reacted to this and said that WCW told him he wouldn't make it in the business. Jokingly, he also if that had happened, he wouldn't have had the opportunity to work with Hurricane Helms. Batista complimented Helms further in the tweet.

Batista was a 6-time World Champion, 4-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, and won the WWE Royal Rumble match in 2005 and 2014. Batista is enjoying his time as a star in Hollywood, and while he retired from pro wrestling and had his last match in WWE at WrestleMania 35, he will still be remembered as one of the more aggressive athletes in pro wrestling.