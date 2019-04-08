WWE News: Batista retires from WWE and pro wrestling after WrestleMania 35

The Animal has finally decided to hang his boots for good

What's the story?

Batista faced Triple H at WrestleMania 35 last night. Triple H ended up winning the match after hitting Batista with his trusted sledgehammer before hitting the Pedigree and pinning 'The Animal'.

Although it was Triple H's career on the line at WrestleMania, it turns out to be Batista's last match in WWE instead. Batista released a statement on Twitter announcing his retirement from WWE and pro wrestling shortly after his WrestleMania match.

In case you didn't know...

A match between Triple H and Batista for the Showcase of The Immortals had been rumored since late last year before Triple H went down injured. It looked for a while that the match would not take place but Batista made a shocking return to WWE on the episode of RAW where Ric Flair's birthday celebration was taking place.

Batista stormed Flair's dressing room and dragged him out before looking into the camera and addressing Triple H. Triple H finally gave Batista what he wanted and it let to the No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Batista announced his retirement from WWE and pro wrestling shortly after his match against Triple H at WrestleMania, thanking the fans for being a part of his journey. Here's what Batista said:

@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 8, 2019

What's next?

Batista has now retired from pro wrestling and will go back to his successful film career. Batista stars in the blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame which comes out later this month on 26 April.

Did you enjoy the final match of Batista's pro wrestling career? Would you rather have him retire Triple H? Let us know in the comments below!

