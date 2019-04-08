×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Batista retires from WWE and pro wrestling after WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
4.98K   //    08 Apr 2019, 13:43 IST

The Animal has finally decided to hang his boots for good

What's the story?

Batista faced Triple H at WrestleMania 35 last night. Triple H ended up winning the match after hitting Batista with his trusted sledgehammer before hitting the Pedigree and pinning 'The Animal'.

Although it was Triple H's career on the line at WrestleMania, it turns out to be Batista's last match in WWE instead. Batista released a statement on Twitter announcing his retirement from WWE and pro wrestling shortly after his WrestleMania match.

In case you didn't know...

A match between Triple H and Batista for the Showcase of The Immortals had been rumored since late last year before Triple H went down injured. It looked for a while that the match would not take place but Batista made a shocking return to WWE on the episode of RAW where Ric Flair's birthday celebration was taking place.

Batista stormed Flair's dressing room and dragged him out before looking into the camera and addressing Triple H. Triple H finally gave Batista what he wanted and it let to the No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35.

ALSO READ: Fight breaks out in the crowd at WrestleMania 35 during Reigns vs McIntyre

The heart of the matter

Batista announced his retirement from WWE and pro wrestling shortly after his match against Triple H at WrestleMania, thanking the fans for being a part of his journey. Here's what Batista said:

What's next?

Batista has now retired from pro wrestling and will go back to his successful film career. Batista stars in the blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame which comes out later this month on 26 April.

Did you enjoy the final match of Batista's pro wrestling career? Would you rather have him retire Triple H? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Triple H Batista
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WWE Rumors: Interesting update on Batista wrestling at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Why Batista should stay back in the WWE even after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Why Triple H is most likely to win at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Possible outcomes for Triple H vs. Batista
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Batista should compete at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H reveals interesting backstage details on Batista match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Creative talks WrestleMania 25 issues, Triple H vs Batista
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H talks about his match with Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H vs. Batista announced for WrestleMania 35 with huge stipulation
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends who shouldn't wrestle after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us