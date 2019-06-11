×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Batista reveals original plan for his WWE return in 2018

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
246   //    11 Jun 2019, 17:38 IST

Batista made his return in 2018 after four years away from WWE
Batista made his return in 2018 after four years away from WWE

What's the story?

Speaking in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Batista has revealed the original plan for his WWE return in October 2018.

In case you didn't know…

Two months after he main-evented WrestleMania 30 against Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan, Batista’s short-term deal with WWE came to an end in June 2014 and he left the company again following back-to-back pay-per-view defeats against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at Extreme Rules and Payback.

Four years later, he made his long-awaited WWE return in his hometown of Washington, DC in October 2018 at SmackDown 1000, where he reunited with Evolution and planted the seeds for a possible match against former Evolution colleague Triple H.

In February 2019, Batista attacked Ric Flair during his 70th birthday celebration on Raw, setting up a rivalry with Triple H which culminated in “The Game” winning a 25-minute match between the two men at WrestleMania 35.

The following day, Batista officially confirmed his retirement as an in-ring competitor.

The heart of the matter

Batista, Ric Flair, Triple H and Randy Orton’s promo about their days as the Evolution faction took place inside the ring on the 1000th episode of SmackDown.

However, “The Animal” has revealed that WWE originally wanted the four men to talk from the stage area, but he convinced Vince McMahon to let them do it from the ring.

He said:

“Originally they wanted us to do the promo from the stage. I was like, ‘Are you crazy? Can’t it be in the ring?’, so Hunter was the one who was like, ‘I agree, man, go ask Vince’ … Vince has always been good to me – we’ve had our differences – but Vince has always been good to me. Anyway, he let me do that and we did our thing, we teased it and it went over great.”
Advertisement

What's next?

Batista’s next movie, Stuber, will be released next month, so expect to hear more from the WWE legend during media interviews over the next few weeks.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Evolution Triple H Batista
Advertisement
Top 5 iconic Evolution moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Batista says he was hurt by fans in his 2014 run
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Could Retire Batista
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H vs. Batista announced for WrestleMania 35 with huge stipulation
RELATED STORY
3 great stables Randy Orton has been part of in the WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is WWE planning Randy Orton vs. Batista for WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
5 times Batista has owned Triple H in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 ways Batista could impact Raw this week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H talks about his match with Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 major things Batista has done since his last WWE match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us