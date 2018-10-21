WWE News: Batista Reveals Vince McMahon's Advice Before SmackDown 1000

Riju Dasgupta

Batista and Triple H had quite the showdown at SmackDown 1000

What's the story?

Batista returned to WWE for the first time since 2014 to celebrate the 1000th episode of SmackDown, as part of the faction- Evolution. The time away from the ring made him very nervous, before he stepped out in front of the WWE Universe.

Thankfully, Vince McMahon offered him a few words of advice before the show, that Batista implemented before he cut one of the best promos of his career. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.

In case you didn't know...

Evolution has always been seen as a RAW faction, but they came together to celebrate SmackDown 1000, as a special treat for fans. What was most notable about the reunion was Batista's return and confrontation with Triple H.

WWE followed him around all day, right from the set where he was filming his movie, all the way to SmackDown 1000 and beyond! It does seem like a match against Triple H is clearly imminent. Batista teased how Triple H had done everything in WWE except defeat him.

The heart of the matter

Batista noted how nervous he was before he stepped out with Evolution. He said so to Vince McMahon and McMahon responded in the following manner:

I told Vince how nervous I was, he said, 'When you go out there, just tell them, be honest and speak from the heart.' First thing I said, 'I'm nervous' because I was. I didn't want to pull any punches, I was nervous, man.

When the segment went fabulously, Batista remarked on how much he missed being in WWE:

"I miss it here, I miss the energy, the immediate feedback. We'll see where it goes, but it was quite an honor to be a part of this, especially since it was in my hometown.

What's next?

Batista is currently filming a movie entitled 'My Spy'. It remains to be seen if his dream match against Triple H will actually transpire or not. But the setup is currently in place for a dream feud, down the line.

Did you enjoy the return of Evolution? Let us know in the comments.