WWE News: Batista reveals what is wrong with the company right now

Batista

What's the story?

Batista had, possibly, his last match in pro wrestling at WrestleMania 35 when he faced off against Triple H, a match that he lost.

After a long hiatus from in-ring action, Batista returned at WrestleMania, much to the delight of his fans.

In a recent interview, Batista lifted the lid on many topics relating to the WWE, including one aspect of the company that he doesn't understand.

In case you didn't know...

Batista returned to in-ring action in the WWE at WrestleMania 35 after teasing a match between him and Triple H during SmackDown's 1000th episode.

He then assaulted Ric Flair, Triple H's mentor, and friend, on the road to WrestleMania which is where the feud between Triple H and Batista began.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Batista spoke about several topics, including his WrestleMania match against Triple H. But Batista didn't hold back on one aspect of WWE that he doesn't quite understand and what is wrong with WWE currently.

"The creative process I still don’t get. It was a nightmare to me the last time I was there, which was 2014, and it seems like it’s become worse. I feel like they don’t have a clear vision, a long term vision, everything is very week-to-week. It doesn’t seem like they stick to a plan very much," said Batista.

"And I will say this openly… I resent there being so many people who have say-so who have never taken a bump in their life. That bothers me… I get that they were successful outside of professional wrestling, but it also bothers me when someone has control over a professional wrestler or someone who never paid their dues, to me they don’t deserve to be in that position. Take a few bumps. Know what we’re going through before you decide what our career is going to be," said Batista. (H/T NODQ)

What's next?

Batista's WWE career seems to be over and he will most likely continue to act in movies, with his latest movie, Stuber, releasing in July.