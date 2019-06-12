×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Batista reveals what is wrong with the company right now

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
201   //    12 Jun 2019, 08:54 IST

Batista
Batista

What's the story?

Batista had, possibly, his last match in pro wrestling at WrestleMania 35 when he faced off against Triple H, a match that he lost.

After a long hiatus from in-ring action, Batista returned at WrestleMania, much to the delight of his fans.

In a recent interview, Batista lifted the lid on many topics relating to the WWE, including one aspect of the company that he doesn't understand.

In case you didn't know...

Batista returned to in-ring action in the WWE at WrestleMania 35 after teasing a match between him and Triple H during SmackDown's 1000th episode.

He then assaulted Ric Flair, Triple H's mentor, and friend, on the road to WrestleMania which is where the feud between Triple H and Batista began.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Batista spoke about several topics, including his WrestleMania match against Triple H. But Batista didn't hold back on one aspect of WWE that he doesn't quite understand and what is wrong with WWE currently.

"The creative process I still don’t get. It was a nightmare to me the last time I was there, which was 2014, and it seems like it’s become worse. I feel like they don’t have a clear vision, a long term vision, everything is very week-to-week. It doesn’t seem like they stick to a plan very much," said Batista.

"And I will say this openly… I resent there being so many people who have say-so who have never taken a bump in their life. That bothers me… I get that they were successful outside of professional wrestling, but it also bothers me when someone has control over a professional wrestler or someone who never paid their dues, to me they don’t deserve to be in that position. Take a few bumps. Know what we’re going through before you decide what our career is going to be," said Batista. (H/T NODQ)

What's next?

Batista's WWE career seems to be over and he will most likely continue to act in movies, with his latest movie, Stuber, releasing in July.


Tags:
Batista
Advertisement
WWE Raw: 4 things WWE got right on this week's Raw and 2 things they got wrong 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Batista explains how he went broke after leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Triple H vs. Batista is now a stipulation match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Batista reveals original plan for his WWE return in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising WWE rules every superstar has to follow
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got wrong on this week's RAW and 2 things they got right (March 4th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Could Retire Batista
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Batista finally breaks silence on calling out Triple H ahead of RAW
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 4 - Dave Batista, Booker T, Finlay and the truth behind their 'real' fight
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were told they'd never make it (and proved everyone wrong)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us