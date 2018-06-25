WWE News: Batista reveals whether WWE is interested in his return

Batista reveals his dealings with the WWE.

Dave Batista - The Animal!

What's the story?

Batista has not made a secret about his willingness to return to WWE for one last run with the company. WWE, however, do not seem to have made signing him a priority.

According to reports by PW Insider (H/T Ringside News), Batista may not be returning to WWE anytime soon, as the company is not interested in signing him.

In case you didn't know...

Dave Batista is one of the only WWE wrestlers to find success outside the ring as well. He made his name in Hollywood with back to back hit films, like the Guardians of the Galaxy series as well as Avengers: Infinity War. He had starring roles in Spectre, Kickboxer, Heist, Escape Plan 2 and Hotel Artemis.

His last run in the company did not go too well, with the fans turning on him because of his booking as the top man by WWE.

The heart of the matter

Batista was slated for a return to WWE at WrestleMania 34 as the mystery partner for Ronda Rousey. WWE nixed the plan and named Kurt Angle as the partner instead. According to Batista, he was surprised to learn that Kurt had been named as Rousey's partner.

Batista also mentioned in an interview with 106.7 The Fan (H/T Ringside News), that WWE had stopped returning his messages.

"I sent a text to Hunter. I was like, ‘Hey man, I don’t know if you put any more thought into what’s going on. I’m really excited about the possibilities.’"

He did not hear back from Triple H about any return.

WWE is usually excited to bring in mainstream talent to draw more eyes to their product, but for whatever reason, they have not brought back Batista.

What's next?

From the looks of it, WWE is not interested in signing Batista who has said that if he were to return to wrestling, it would have to be by 2019. If WWE does not sign him, it might be WWE's loss, as he looks set to have a sparkling career in Hollywood ahead of him.

Would you love to see Batista back in a WWE ring? Have your say in the comments.