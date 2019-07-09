WWE News: Batista reveals why a certain house show match is his favourite

What's the story?

Batista ended his incredible WWE career earlier this year at WrestleMania 35, where he faced and lost against Triple H.

In a recent interview with Chris Jericho for the Talk is Jericho podcast, The Animal spoke about his favourite match - a house match against Rey Mysterio back in 2010 in Mexico.

In case you didn't know...

Batista left the WWE for the first time in 2010, following which he concentrated on his movie career. He returned a few years later at 2013 and had a brief return, before returning for the final time in 2018-19, where he had his final match.

The Animal is now back to being in the movie business.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Jericho, Batista revealed that a match that he was really proud about was a house match against Rey Mysterio in Mexico, where Mysterio is a hero for the Mexican fans.

He said he "begged and pleaded" with WWE to give him the match as it was possibly the only opportunity that he would have to face Mysterio in Mexico.

Here's what Batista had to say about the match (H/T Fightful):

"Not a lot of people will get this, but it was with Rey Mysterio and it was at a house show in Mexico and the reason why -- I begged and pleaded to get this match. We weren’t set up to work each other but I was leaving the company and it was 2010-ish and I was really hot as a heel at this point, and I thought this was my last opportunity to be able to work Rey as a heel in Mexico.

"It only happens a few times but when you go back and the locker room is standing up, cheering -- how good does that feel?

"Like Rey kicked out of my finish and everything. We gave them every bell and whistle we could think of and I just -- the crowd was just loving it and I felt like, that’s what I want my career to be like -- I gave them their hero. Like I was really proud of that match."

What's next?

Mysterio is back in WWE and returned to RAW this past week after a brief spell out due to injury.