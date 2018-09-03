WWE News: Batista says he doesn't know if he wants to work for Disney anymore

Batista, as Drax the Destroyer, in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film.

What's the story?

Former WWE superstar turned Hollywood actor Dave Batista has said he is unsure if he wants to continue to work for Disney, following the firing of director James Gunn.

In case you didn't know

Batista joined WWE in 2002, and won several world championships, before leaving in 2010 to pursue a career in acting.

Since leaving, the Animal has appeared in the Bond franchise in 2015's Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, and is perhaps best known as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequel in 2017.

Both Guardian films were directed by James Gunn, who was scheduled to direct the third film in the franchise, which was to be released in 2020.

In April 2018, Gunn was fired by Disney (who oversee the Marvel Cinematic Universe) for offensive tweets Gunn made from 2008-2012.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on ITV's Jonathon Ross show, the Animal said how he feels Gunn has been treated very unfairly by the company.

“It’s a bitter-sweet conversation — um, no it’s a bitter-bitter conversation because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn.”

“They’re putting the movie off,” he added. “It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.”

What's next?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is currently on hiatus, with no director being chosen to replace Gunn.

The cast, which includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and Karen Gillan have been advised to pursue other projects, implying there are no current plans for the third film.

Batista will next appear in 'Final Score', as a former soldier trying to prevent a terrorist attack during a soccer match, alongside former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan.