WWE News: Batista stars in a Guardians Of The Galaxy music video

The Animal stars in a hilarious retro MV

by Rohit Nath News 07 Aug 2017, 18:13 IST

Batista has a prominent role in Guardians Of The Galaxy

Dave Batista has been making waves outside of WWE, seeing major success in Hollywood. That's extended to the music world as well, as he has now starred in the Guardians Of The Galaxy music video Guardians Inferno.

Batista is one of the four main stars in the Marvel hit films Guardians Of The Galaxy and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. In the second part, he took on a more comedic role but has been praised for his performance as Drax.

He's now set to continue his role as Drax in the highly anticipated all-star cast of Avengers: Infinity War. He hasn't been seen on WWE TV for over three years now, as he didn't leave on the best of terms.

Regardless, on his last run, Batista still helped put over younger talent and left, despite the heavy rejection he faced from fans.

He has since stated that he misses wrestling, but not WWE and everything he had to deal with. He also said that he wants to return only if it's with a program against Triple H, but WWE is not interested in that direction right now.

The last few years of Triple H's career have been dedicated more to putting over younger talent.

Watch Batista star in the retro style music video of Guardians Inferno. Funnily enough, Batista looks like a jacked up Austin Aries:

As you can see in the thumbnail, the video stars icon David Hasselhoff as well. Batista is now used to working with such big calibre names. Another huge role of his was in the James Bond film Spectre, where he played the villain.

Clearly, Batista's career is getting bigger and bigger, and if that's the case, there is no motive for him to come back to WWE. Hopefully, he does have one more decent run and a WrestleMania match.

Batista will continue on his movie projects and Avengers as his career only goes up and his stock continues to increase.

The MV is absolutely hilarious and Batista does genuinely look like a jacked up Austin Aries. I'm very happy that he's been able to do well outside the WWE bubble.

It's great that his career has shot up to the stratosphere and continues to grow. Hopefully, he finds continual success and has a nice run in WWE again someday.

