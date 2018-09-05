Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Batista talks about losing role as Drax in Guardians of Galaxy

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
3.74K   //    05 Sep 2018, 07:28 IST

Batista has risen to prominence with his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy

What's the story?

Dave Bautista has not had the smoothest time in the past couple of months. He has been outspoken regarding the firing of James Gunn from the role of Director of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Recently, Bautista talked to HeyUGuys YouTube channel (H/T Wrestlingnews.co), where he talked about the possibility of losing his role as Drax due to his support for Gunn given the recent incidents.

In case you didn't know...

Disney recently fired James Gunn as the Director of Guardians of the Galaxy series after his controversial old tweets resurfaced. Since his firing, the internet has been split about the decision, with some saying that the decision to fire him was not the best one given the fact he apologised for them in the past.

Bautista is a big part of Guardians of the Galaxy, and his role of Drax has seen the former WWE Star's stock rise in a huge manner. However, he has been the most outspoken cast member of the Marvel movie, criticising Disney for their decision to remove James Gunn.

The heart of the matter

Talking to the HeyUGuys Youtube channel, Batista said that he was aware that his support for James Gunn might see him lost his job as Drax. He confessed that it was a loyalty issue for him and would not bite his tongue and keep silent for something that he believed in.

He said that while he had tried to be respectful, he had to say what was in his mind and heart. If he was to be fired he would be, and he was not threatened by the idea of poverty, having grown up poor. He confessed that he was ready to wrestle in backyards in front of ten people if he had to, but would not compromise his integrity.

"If it’s enough to cost me a job and that’s just what happens — You can’t threaten a poor man with poverty. You know I grew up poor. I know what it’s like to be poor. I’m not afraid of losing money. It means nothing to me. I will wrestle in backyards in front of ten people if I have to make a living, so I’m not going to be flexible with my integrity."

What's next?

It is unlikely that Batista will find himself in such a bad condition that he will have to wrestle in front of ten people. Given the fact that he is willing to come back in wrestle in WWE, the WWE Universe is sure to welcome him back with open arms.

The coming months will reveal his future in Hollywood and wrestling.

What do you think of Batista's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Anirban Banerjee
