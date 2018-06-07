WWE News: Batista Wanted for God of War Movie Adaptation

Pacific Rim: Uprising Director Wants Batista for the lead role.

Liam Hoofe ANALYST News 07 Jun 2018, 15:06 IST

Could Batista be about to get his next major role?

What's the story?

In a recent interview with comicbook.com , Pacific Rim: Uprising director, Steven S. DeKnight talked about the possibility of making a future God of War movie and said that he would love to cast former WWE superstar, Dave Bautista in the lead role.

In case you didn't know...

Batista has made a name for himself with his performances as Drax in the MCU

Former WWE champion, Batista, has made quite the name for himself in Hollywood since leaving the WWE.

The former Evolution member has become a fan favourite playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has also played big parts in the James Bond movie, Spectre, and last year's critically acclaimed, Blade Runner 2049.

God of War is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, with it's most recent outing, simply titled 'God of War' being one of the most critically acclaimed game releases of 2018.

The heart of the matter

God of War is one of the biggest video-games of 2018

In a recent interview with comicbook.com Pacific-Rim director Steven S. DeKnight confirmed that he has talked with Sony about directing a future God of War movie.

While there is nothing concrete confirmed for the project, DeKnight remains optimistic about getting the go-ahead for the movie in the future.

DeKnight also confirmed, in the same interview that he would love to see former WWE champion, Dave Bautista cast as Kratos, the lead character in the movie. McKnight said:

Somebody asked me, 'Well, who would you have to have Kratos?' And immediately for me: Dave Batista would be the man. I think he can do anything. You can do drama, real emotion, humor, action.

DeKnight also confirmed that if the project were to ever come to light, he would want to make it an R-rated movie.

It's funny because when I sat down with the Sony PlayStation people, one of the first things we both said is R-rated because I always use the original Conan the Barbarian as my touchstone, that it needs to be R-rated.

What's next?

There is nothing confirmed for the movie yet, and it would appear as though nothing more than a conversation has been had about a future project.

Batista is currently tied up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he will no doubt be promoting the as yet untitled Avengers: Infinity War over the next 12 months.

The former World Heavyweight Champion also has three more movies scheduled for release before the end of 2018- Escape Plan 2, Final Plan, and Master Z: IP Man Legacy.

There have also been rumours about Batista making a possible return to the WWE in 2019, with many fans speculating that we could get a WrestleMania 21 rematch between Batista and Triple H taking place at the event.

Author's Take

Video game movies are always a risk, even with well-established franchises, just take a look at last year's Assassin's Creed movie.

That being said, God of War is one of the most cinematic video-game experiences of all time, and with the right director, the movie could be a roaring success.

Batista is on the brink of super-stardom in Hollywood following his performance in Avengers: Infinity War and a big role like this could really cement him as a household name.

Would you like to see Batista starring in God of War? Let us know in the comments section below.