WWE News: Batista was reluctant to return to WWE as a heel earlier this year

Batista returned to WWE as a heel earlier this year

Batista is a former World Champion but after his disastrous return to WWE back in 2014, the company decided that he should return to WWE earlier this year as the heel in a feud with Triple H.

Batista returned to WWE earlier this year as part of Ric Flair's Birthday celebrations to set up a feud with Triple H heading into WrestleMania. Batista wanted to return to WWE for one more match and then retired after he lost to The Game at The Biggest event of the year a few months ago.

The Animal has made a name for himself over the past few years outside of the ring as part of the acting world and is now reached the point where he is able to choose where and when he comes back to the ring which is why his retirement worked out so well.

Batista recently spoke to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet where he was able to reveal what his thoughts were leading to his return to the ring as a heel in the build-up to WrestleMania 35.

“It was a weird spot to be in because I didn’t realize that Hunter had been getting so much love lately, and deservedly so for everything he had done with NXT. He was just getting a lot of love. He wasn’t the heel he’d always been. And then it got to the point where I just felt like people didn’t really care. They weren’t reading into the whole heel/babyface thing. They were reading into the nostalgic rivalry between us. And it was two guys that really just wanted to beat the hell out of each other. And they just wanted to see us beat the hell out of each other. So when I started kinda thinking more along those lines then it just became much easier. I mean, honestly, we’re both heels. People just wanted to see us go to war," he said via Fightful.

Batista isn't expected to return to the ring anytime soon since he's now in his 50s and has created himself a successful acting career.

