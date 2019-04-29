WWE News: Bayley and Becky Lynch set to face each other for the 'first time ever' on Tuesday's SmackDown

Becky Lynch looks to topple the Hugger on Tuesday.

What's the story?

The Superstar Shake Up brought both Bayley and Ember Moon to Tuesday nights. The two ladies wasted no time in challenging Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Title.

After falling to Charlotte Flair in a match that would determine Lynch's challenger at Money in the Bank, it appears Bayley will be getting a match with Becky Two Belts on Tuesday's SmackDown.

Fightful.com carried news of WWE's announcement of the 'first-ever match' between Lynch and Bayley on SmackDown.

In case you didn't know . . .

Throughout their time on the main roster, Sasha Banks has faced Charlotte Flair and Bayley while Lynch has consistently faced Flair due to varying times on both Raw and SmackDown.

Although both Moon and Bayley were moved to SmackDown, it looks like the two Horsewomen will finally oppose each other on the main roster.

The heart of the matter

Lynch has been on SmackDown for the majority of the brand split. Once she won both titles at WrestleMania 35, she became a marked woman.

She had been appearing on both shows leading up to 'Mania', but was going to be challenged by someone sooner than later.

On Raw, Lacey Evans and Natalya battled it out in order to face Lynch at MITB. Evans prevailed. SmackDown followed suit with having the ever-present Flair face Bayley after Bayley stood up for herself last week in a segment between her, Flair and Lynch.

Lynch called for some new challengers since she and Flair have basically been battling it out since last Summer.

Unsurprisingly, however, Flair won the match and the right to face Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Title at Money in the Bank.

Since Bayley still fought valiantly, it was announced on Twitter on Sunday that Lynch and Bayley would be meeting on SmackDown for 'the first time ever' in WWE.

Although WWE did tweet news of a showdown between the two ladies on Tuesday, they did not specify if the title would be on the line.

What's next?

There is a growing portion of the audience that would have loved to see Bayley and Lynch battle over a title. She was booed during the first week of the Superstar Shake Up, but was cheered when she confronted both Lynch and Flair last week.

Once again, however, Flair 'earned' yet another opportunity at a title instead of someone else on the roster.

Bayley's move to SmackDown was to give her character a much-needed freshening up, so hopefully she'll become a bigger threat in the near future and not just brushed aside in order to have Flair wrest the title from Lynch yet again.