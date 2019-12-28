WWE News: Bayley breaks Becky Lynch's incredible record

Sripad Published Dec 28, 2019

Bayley has broken Becky Lynch's record for the most number of days (combined) as SmackDown Women's Champion. Bayley has now been the champion for 217 days despite being in just her second reign on the Blue brand.

The Irish Lass Kicker had held the record until yesterday. Her 3 reigns as the SmackDown Women's champion saw her hold the title for a combined 216 days!

The stats right now: (via SEScoops)

Bayley – 217+ days as champion (2 reigns) Becky Lynch – 216 days as champion (3 reigns) Charlotte Flair – 193 days as champion (5 reigns) Naomi – 149 days as champion (2 reigns) Carmella – 131 days as champion (1 reign) Alexa Bliss – 110 days as champion (2 reigns) Asuka – 100 days as champion (1 reign) Natalya – 86 days as champion (1 reign)

Incredibly, Bayley has been the champion for so long despite having the same number of reigns as Alexa Bliss and Naomi. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have had more reigns than her but have still not managed to keep the title for as long.

Charlotte, in particular, has a poor record, as despite being a 5-time SmackDown Women's champion, she has not hit the 200-day mark yet.