WWE News: Bayley challenges NXT Superstar to a match at Clash of Champions

Bayley has called out an NXT superstar to a match

In the aftermath to SummerSlam 2019, SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley has sent out a tweet challenging NXT Superstar Candice LeRae to a match at the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

In the lead-up to WWE Clash of Champions, Bayley has now successfully defended her SmackDown Live Women's Championship against Ember Moon in an astonishing singles match at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

On the other hand, Candice LeRae is currently on the back off an amazing match against Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. Despite suffering a defeat to The Genius of the Sky at the Scotiabank Arena, LeRae certainly impressed the WWE Universe in her match in Toronto over the weekend.

With Bayley successfully defending her title against Ember Moon, The Hugger is currently in need of a brand new challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship and earlier today, she called out LeRae and challenged her for a match at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

In one of her latest tweets, Bayley had an interesting proposition for LeRae, as she asked the latter if she is up for a match at Clash of Champions. Check out Bayley's tweet below:

LeRae's fellow NXT colleague Dakota Kai also responded to Bayley's tweet with the following gif and WWE announcer Cathy Kelley also had an interesting response to Bayley's proposition as well.

WWE Clash of Champions is set to take place on the 15th of September, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

So far, no matches have been announced for the show, however, judging by the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it looks like Bayley's former tag team partner Sasha Banks will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship after The Boss made her return to WWE on the RAW after SummerSlam.

As far as Bayley is concerned, she is definitely going to be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship, given that every single championship will be up for grabs at Clash of Champions.