WWE News: Bayley challenges SmackDown Superstar to another match

Bayley didn't get a good present from Elias

The go-home SmackDown for WWE TLC featured Dana Brooke step up to the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The match was set after a backstage confrontation that also had Elias insulting Bayley with his latest song.

Brooke put up a commendable fight, even hit the SmackDown Women's Champion with a Batista Bomb but that wasn't enough to defeat Bayley. She would pin Dana and once again showcase why no one has challenged her for the title yet.

As the WWE Universe, Bayley was also impressed with the performance of Dana Brooke and after the show went off-air, she took to Twitter to challenge her for another match.

Bayley and Sasha Banks

Since Bayley and Sasha Banks reunited on SmackDown, barely any Blue brand Superstars stood up to them. Lacey Evans was the exception and over the last few weeks, she has taken the responsibility to teach a lesson to the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

In spite of these back-and-forth confrontations, Evans is yet to challenge either of them to a match. Bayley reflected on this situation during a backstage interview on SmackDown, where she also acknowledged Dana Brooke's attempt to face-off with the SmackDown Women's Champion.

To be honest, I'm a little more satisfied that Dana accepted the challenge. That's more than I could say for this whole division. You know, Lacey's been want to punch my best friend in the face and talking a lot of smack but she still hasn't challenged me. She hasn't challenged the champion and neither has any one of these women and that's why I had to keep facing women from RAW or NXT.

I've been begging these women to step it up and they are not. They are lazy, they are unmotivated and they are not on my level. They are not on Bayley and Sasha Banks' paygrade. And that is what tonight was about.

As of now, Bayley is not set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship at this Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view. But that can change anytime and we may get to see a rematch between Dana Brooke and her at the event itself.