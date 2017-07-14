WWE News: Bayley comments on Triple H's control over the main roster

The Huggable One revealed the limitations of the King of Kings in the main roster.

by Riju Dasgupta News 14 Jul 2017, 18:34 IST

Bayley revealed the main difference between NXT and the main roster

What’s the story?

Bayley, one of the most beloved characters in NXT history, has not fared nearly as successfully on the main roster since she came up to Raw in 2016.

She was a guest on the Steve Austin show recently and disclosed how little control Triple H – the man who has been in charge of NXT – currently has on the main roster. We bring you some of her quotes via Wrestling Inc.

In case you didn’t know...

Bayley became Raw Women’s Champion in a matter of months after moving to the main roster. However, she dropped her championship to Alexa Bliss at WWE Payback and has not been able to regain it, slowly and consistently moving away from the title picture.

At present, while she is very much in the mix on Raw, she is playing a secondary role to Sasha Banks who’s contending for the Raw Women’s Championship title. Many have criticised her booking on the main roster, away from the watchful and caring eyes of Triple H in NXT.

The heart of the matter

Bayley told Steve Austin that not only does Triple H not have the same kind of control that he commands in NXT, he usually asks her to take her main roster issues to Vince McMahon, who calls the shots on Raw –

“Yeah, I don't know if Hunter's really, like, the one to go for WWE. Obviously, for NXT, that was his baby, so he ran it all, but I've had conversations with him while being here [on the main roster] and it's kind of more out of his… it's not so much in his hands up with WWE. if I were to ask something, he was like- 'you're better off talking to Vince' and he said, 'you need to have that relationship with him anyway,” said Bayley.

Bayley added that despite the fact that she's been a fan of Vince McMahon her whole life, she’s comfortable talking to him despite the fact that he can be intimidating when he’s just passing by.

What’s next?

Bayley spoke about her character practically restarting after she lost her championship and admitted that all she wants to do is wrestle, in this interview. We’re certain that this break from the spotlight can reboot her character and catapult her into the title mix once again.

Author’s take

Vince McMahon and Triple H hail from two very different schools of thought when it comes to putting a show together as well as booking matches for television or a live event.

Triple H got Bayley’s innocent and cute gimmick over in NXT, while Vince got Alexa Bliss' glamorous persona over on Raw. That’s all there is to it. Two different schools of thought and two different philosophies of sports entertainment.