WWE News: Bayley explains how she wants to change her character; draws comparison to the Undertaker

Does Bayley need a character makeover?

Bayley wants her character to evolve; possibly change her gear, attitude and in-ring style.

What’s the story?

In a recent appearance on The Steve Austin Show, Bayley spoke about possibly changing up the look and attitude of her on-screen character in the WWE.

Bayley explained that she’s been doing the same thing over and over again for 4 years and that her character now needs to evolve and go in a different direction with a different attitude.

In case you didn’t know...

Bayley, whose real name is Pamela Rose Martinez, has performed for WWE since 2013 and previously held the RAW Women’s Championship. However, the 28-year-old has apparently lost a bit of steam as of late ever since losing her title to Alexa Bliss at Payback in April of this year.

The heart of the matter

The WWE higher-ups have seemingly relegated Bayley to a less prominent role on RAW, with several fans and pundits in the professional wrestling community blaming her lack of character development for the same.

Bayley spoke to ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin stating that she could possibly change her character much like the Undertaker did when he dropped his ‘Deadman’ gimmick for the ‘American Badass’ biker gimmick. She explained that the evolution of her character doesn’t necessarily mean that she’ll turn heel, but could simply be something like a change in her wrestling gear, attitude and a few things in the ring-

“Even if it was as simple as taking my ponytail out and just having hair down, or cutting my hair, or having different gear; just something a little different I think I need. That’s just to change my look just to evolve a little bit. And maybe change a little bit of things in the ring”

“So I don’t know, maybe a combination of more aggression and changing my look a little bit could be cool. That’s just kind of how I’m feeling.”

What’s next?

Bayley presently performs for the WWE’s RAW brand. The WWE has no immediate plans of pushing her into the RAW Women’s Championship picture.

Author’s take