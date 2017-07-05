WWE News: Bayley makes superfan's dream come true

Bayley meets her superfan Liz before the RAW in Phoenix, Arizona.

@sameer98dtu by Sameer News 05 Jul 2017, 07:42 IST

Bayley giving her trademark hug to Liz

What’s the story?

A young WWE fan, Liz saw her dreams come true when she met her idol, Bayley. Liz had sent a heart-warming message to Bayley on Twitter which caught her attention, making the meeting possible.

In case you didn’t know...

Former NXT and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley made her main roster debut on 24 July 2016, as Sasha Banks’ mystery tag-team partner at Battleground, before being drafted to RAW later that year. A big star in NXT, Bayley lost her momentum after the draft and hasn't been able to pick it since.

Bayley, who happens to be immensely popular among kids and young girls, has been a victim of poor booking. She was easily defeated in her rematch against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules and hasn’t been booked to wrestle at RAW’s upcoming PPV, Great Balls of Fire.

Despite there being presumptions that Bayley is being built up as an underdog for a push in the future, her fans are upset with her current developments.

The heart of the matter

Two days back, aspiring professional wrestler Liz tweeted a message expressing her dream of meeting Bayley when she attends WWE’s RAW on 3rd July in her hometown, Phoenix, Arizona. In the emotional message, Liz said that Bayley changed her life and inspired her to follow her dreams.

4+ years later & i might finally get to see my idol in person and meet her. it would mean the world to me. fingers crossed! @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/2qFeTinVzx — liz (@hugpIex) June 2, 2017

be at the arena early, make a sign with your name so I can find you easily! Let’s make this happen — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2017

no words could ever describe how much today meant to me. you changed my life. thank you for being you i love you forever & always pic.twitter.com/Rt884mMi68 — liz (@hugpIex) July 3, 2017

Found her! Thank you for existing @hugpIex. Live your dreams, Liz. pic.twitter.com/SX0dyUFlQk — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2017

dude, i've been crying for the past 2 hours i adore you. i promise to make you proud one day https://t.co/azBQ8bWfk0 — liz (@hugpIex) July 3, 2017

"i'm just lucky to have you" i can't believe today happened. i'm the luckiest girl alive. i'm so annoying with all these tweets but pic.twitter.com/6fAki8pZrQ — liz (@hugpIex) July 4, 2017

This tweet went viral and caught Bayley’s eye. She asked the fan to reach early with a sign with her name. True to her word, Bayley met Liz outside the arena in what could be called her ‘dream-come-true’ moment.

Liz came to the venue with a placard that had her name and Twitter handle on it and burst into tears the moment she saw her idol in front of her. Bayley hugged her and motivated her to live her dreams of becoming a wrestler.

The meeting was followed by a succession of tweets by Liz, expressing her joy and gratitude. Bayley herself tweeted pictures of their meeting.

Parallels from history

Liz isn't the only fan of The Huggable One, to whom she means the whole world. Young WWE fan Izzy, who has regularly be seen at NXT tapings cladding a purple ‘Hugger’ t-shirt and colourful wristbands, is widely regarded as Bayley’s biggest fan. Unsurprisingly, Bayley has often addressed her after her matches and appreciated the passion Izzy holds for her.

Bayley with her superfan Izzy

Author’s take

Bayley’s ring work and storytelling have often been admired by fans and critics alike. What sets her apart from others is the passion that she has towards her fans. Time and again she has given everlasting moments to her fans for which she deserves praise.

‘Superfly’ Jimmy Snuka’s dive off the steel cage inspired Mick Foley to become a wrestler. In the same manner, there could potentially be thousands of young fans around the world who aspire to enter the wrestling business. We hope that Liz follows in her idol’s footsteps and becomes a great sports entertainer just like Bayley.