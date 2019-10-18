WWE News: Bayley on her and Sasha Banks' backstage incident at WrestleMania 35

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 214 // 18 Oct 2019, 02:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks and Bayley are good friends both in and out of the ring

In an appearance on the Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast, reigning WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley shed light on her rumored backstage incident at WrestleMania 35.

Bayley insinuated that the rumored incident involving herself and Sasha Banks, which took place behind the scenes at The Show of Shows was nothing more than people wanting to start a rumor up.

Bayley and Sasha Banks lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35

Bayley and Sasha Banks walked into WrestleMania 35 in April of this year as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, but failed to retain their titles on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Banks had been out of action since the aforementioned match, and only returned on the August 12th, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW.

During her lengthy absence from WWE’s on-screen TV programming; the professional wrestling community had been rife with rumors that, Banks and Bayley had allegedly thrown a fit and had been crying on the floor of a hotel.

Bayley sounds off on people who started the rumors

The vast majority of professional wrestling fans and experts believed that, Banks’ aforementioned hotel incident and disappointment with how she was being booked were the reasons behind her being on hiatus.

Bayley continued performing as a singles Superstar in the days following ‘Mania, and eventually teamed up with Banks once again after the latter returned.

Furthermore, Bayley also captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and recently showcased a darker side of her on-screen character – sporting a shorter haircut and destroying her Bayley Buddies (the inflatable toys used in her entrance).

Addressing the WrestleMania 35 hotel rumors, Bayley explained that they’d read the rumors and ridicule them.

Advertisement

The Huggable One added that she and Banks watched the main event of WrestleMania 35 from the hard cam side, and enjoyed their fellow female Superstars’ amazing performance. Bayley stated –

"We are professionals, and we love this more than anyone can imagine -- more than anyone else in that locker room." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!