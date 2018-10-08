WWE News: Bayley reveals dream opponent for WWE Evolution

Bayley appears on Monday Night RAW.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar Bayley has said she would love to face Ivory in a match at the upcoming all-female Pay Per View, WWE Evolution.

In case you didn't know

Bayley debuted in WWE in NXT, and was part of the highly-rated feud with Sasha Banks in 2015, capturing the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

In 2016, she joined the main roster, winning the RAW Women's Championship in early 2017, successfully defending the championship at WrestleMania 33.

Ivory was a member of the Attitude Era and held the Women's Championship as part of the Right to Censor.

Earlier this year, Ivory was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and was inducted by fellow former-Women's Champion, Molly Holly.

On the July 23, 2018, edition of RAW, Stephanie McMahon announced WWE Evolution.

Similar to events such as Impact Wrestling's Knockout Knockdown and Ring of Honor's Women of Honor specials, the show will focus solely on women's wrestling.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet, the former RAW Women's Champion was mentioned by Ivory, who compared her to fellow Hall of Famer, Ricky The Dragon Steamboat.

When Ivory, real name Lisa Moretti, asked for some time to prepare for the match, the Huggable one gave her until October 28, the same day of Evolution.

How about I give you until Oct. 28?

😱🤯😜 https://t.co/c0r6UdZloi — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 7, 2018

What's next?

WWE Evolution will take place on October 28 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, and will be the company's first all-female pay per view.

The show will feature the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, as well as title matches for the RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships.

Several legends will be returning for the event, including Trish Stratus, who will face Alexa Bliss, and Lita, who will face against Mickie James.