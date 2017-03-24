WWE WrestleMania 33 News: Bayley talks about an idea for her entrance at WrestleMania

Bayley would like an entrance similar to that of Cena's entrance at WrestleMania 25.

Bayle to defend her RAW Women’s Title in a Fatal-4-Way match at WrestleMania

What's the story?

On the 22nd of March, WWE Superstar and RAW Women's Champion Bayley participated in an interview with comicbook.com, wherein she revealed an idea for her entrance at WrestleMania.

"You know how Cena had all his people who were dressed like him ... wouldn't it be cool if I had people who were wearing the inflatable costumes”

In case you didn't know...

On April 2nd at WrestleMania, Bayley will defend her RAW Women’s title in a Fatal-4-Way match against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair.

The heart of the matter

Bayley said that during her time in NXT, fans actually attended NXT live events dressed as inflatable tube men.

“They do exist. They have come to NXT shows. If I just had a bunch of people who were dressed up as those ... You'll have to wait and see, though."

During the interview, Bayley also spoke about how her parents have booked tickets in advance for ‘Mania. She also cited Macho Man Randy Savage and Ultimate Warrior as inspirations for her character. Bayley also spoke about the pressure of performing in one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year.

What's next?

After winning the RAW Women’s title from Charlotte and successfully defending it at Fastlane, Bayley was ready to face Charlotte at ‘Mania. But, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax managed to earn a spot in the women’s title match at ‘Mania, thus making it a Fatal-4-Way.

Author’s take

With Bayley entering ‘Mania as the champion, I have no doubt that her entrance will be something to look forward to. The video below shows Bayley winning the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte:

