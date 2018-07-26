WWE News: Bayley reveals that she wants to face WWE Hall of Famer at Evolution

Bayley already knows who she wants to face at Evolution

What's the story?

Bayley may be embroiled in a tag team storyline with Sasha Banks right now, but the former Women's Champion is already looking ahead to Evolution and wants to face WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

In case you didn't know...

Lita is a former four-time Women's Champion and inspired many of the women in the company right now to lace up their wrestling boots for the first time. Bayley has idolized the former member of Team Extreme for most of her life and this would be a huge match for the former NXT star.

Lita has already been announced for Evolution along with fellow Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Beth Phoenix, which means that if Bayley pushes hard enough then this could become a reality for her.

The heart of the matter

The current Women's Division has been buzzing about the announcement ever since it was made on Monday Night and Bayley spoke to WWE.com about the possibility of facing Lita at the event, since she wasn't given the chance to step in the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer at The Royal Rumble.

"It's just like the [Royal] Rumble, you didn't know who was going to come out next and I have to say, I wish I had gotten in the ring with Lita - so maybe we can have that match. Maybe I can make that match right now - maybe if I can have a match against Lita that's like a dream match in the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution."

Bayley was as shocked as every other woman in the company when the announcement was made but is now focusing her attention on who her match will be against.

"The first thing I think of is I wonder who my match is going to be against or what kind of mixture of matches we're going to have because all brands are going to be included. There is going to be 50 women from our past and our future and our present. This is something that we never imagined was possible and I can't wait for October 28th."

What's next?

Women's Tag Team Championships are being rumored right now which could be why Sasha and Bayley have put their issues aside, but there is a possibility that this match could happen if WWE doesn't decide to unveil Championships at Evolution.

