WWE News: Bayley reveals what shocked her about heel turn

Published Dec 26, 2019

Bayley turned heel in October and has not looked back since. She won the SmackDown Women's championship from Charlotte and has still got the gold in her hands after 75 days.

The SmackDown Women's champion was talking to Detroit News when she revealed what shocked her the most about her heel turn. Bayley claimed that the chopping of her ponytail left her a little shocked.

Bayley went on to disclose that she had that ponytail for seven years which was the longest period she had ever had it. She also said that the last time her hair was this short was back when she was 10 years old.

“I knew what I wanted to do and I knew what I needed to do. But the actual snip of the ponytail, I was a little in shock. My hair was the longest I’ve ever had it, and I’ve had that freakin’ ponytail for seven years. The last time my hair was this short, I was 10 years old.”

Bayley and Sasha Banks are back working together and have set their sights on Lacey Evans. There is no rumor on who Bayley will be defending her title against next but there is a good chance of it being Evans itself once she is done with Banks.