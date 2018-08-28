WWE News: Bayley's Biggest Fan Izzy Is Now A Wrestling Champion

Izzy is now a Champion in her own right

What's the story?

Bayley's biggest fan Izzy is now a Punk Pro Wrestling Champion after winning her first match against Effy.

In case you didn't know...

Whilst Bayley was down in NXT, Izzy became an internet celebrity after it was made obvious that she had a bond with the NXT Women's Champion. Bayley would allow Izzy to come into the ring with her to celebrate and even made her part of her matches since she played a role in the Ironwoman match at Takeover: Respect between Bayley and Sasha Banks, when The Boss made her cry.

Since Bayley has been promoted to the main roster, Izzy has been on hiatus, since she is no longer spotted at ringside on the main roster, but the WWE Universe might be surprised to find out where the youngster has ended up.

The heart of the matter

Izzy herself shared the recent update on her Twitter page, which confirmed that she is now the Punk Pro Wrestling Internet Champion after she defeated Effy. Izzy was most recognizable when she was holding her replica NXT Women's Championship, but now the youngster has a piece of gold of her own.

I just had my first wrestling match at @PunkProWrestlin and won my first ever championship! This was more than a wrestling match! Thank you @wrestlingleva for having my back and @KillEFFY for being an the most amazing opponent #WrestlingIsForEveryone pic.twitter.com/sxd2zNklyp — Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) August 26, 2018

It's fantastic to see that Izzy's passion for the business has continued even though her favorite wrestler has been promoted to the main roster and now Izzy herself could find herself inside the ring at Full Sail University one day.

What's next?

A match between Izzy and Bayley is definitely something that WWE could be working on in the future and knowing that Izzy has opted to remain in the business and learn the craft is interesting since she was always seen as one of the most passionate fans at ringside who truly believed in the product.

Do you think Izzy will follow in Bayley's footsteps one day? Have your say in the comments section below...