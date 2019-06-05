WWE News: Bayley's challenger determined for Stomping Grounds PPV

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 284 // 05 Jun 2019, 07:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Three former champions have their eyes on Bayley's prize at WWE Stomping Grounds

Earlier tonight, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley appeared on a special "Moment of Bliss." Working as one of the special Raw stars able to cross over thanks to the Wild Card Rule, Bliss took the opportunity to challenge the Hugger for her title.

Bliss was immediately interrupted by another former SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella. The Princess of Staten Island made her case as to why she should challenge for the belt. It wasn't long, though, before the Queen herself made her presence known.

Charlotte Flair appeared to stare Bayley in the eye while looking down her nose at the other two contenders to the throne, which led to a Triple Threat match later on in the night. Alexa Bliss would face Charlotte and Carmella for the opportunity to challenge Bayley at WWE Stomping Grounds.

All three competitors looked great tonight, with Carmella, Bliss, and Charlotte all on top at one point or another. Carmella looked to be in top form tonight, nearly forcing the Queen to tap out to the Code of Silence early on.

This #TripleThreat Match is getting INTENSE! Who will come out the winner to face @itsBayleyWWE at #WWEStompingGrounds?! pic.twitter.com/a4ywnjlAee — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019

Alexa Bliss managed to break up several submission attempts in the match, even connecting with a Twisted Bliss on Charlotte, who at that point had Carmella tied up in the Figure-8. Carmella managed to break up the pin there.

There was another close call later on where Bliss was caught off guard, planted face first with a Natural Selection by Charlotte. Carmella broke up that pinfall as well.

The Moonwalking Trashtalker even seemed to have the match wrapped up after knocking Charlotte out of contention following a devastating superkick.

Advertisement

It wasn't meant to be, though, as she was tripped up by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. This was enough of a distraction for Alexa Bliss to drop Carmella with a DDT for the victory. At WWE Stomping Grounds, it will be the Goddess vs Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.