WWE News: Bayley admits it wasn't great having to see Charlotte and Becky Lynch called up before her

09 Feb 2017

Bayley is currently in the title picture on Monday Night RAW standing across from Charlotte, a former ally and Four Horsewomen member in NXT. Before Bayley dominated Monday Night’s as one of the show’s biggest draws and hottest stars, however, she had to struggle to get the call-up to the main roster, unlike her other three Four Horsewomen teammates Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch.

She expressed her emotions at seeing her colleagues making it big on the Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Making Their Way To The Ring. you can listen to the interview in its entirety below:

Bayley is expected to become one of the premiere stars on the RAW brand, possibly bumping heads with Charlotte for an extended period of time.

Here’s what Bayley had to say about seeing her fellow horsewomen get the call up to the Main Roster before her (quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"At first it sucked. To be honest, it sucked, because I wanted to go. I wanted that so bad. But when I saw them debut I couldn't feel anything but happiness for them. I was just excited. I was like, OK we're going in the right direction. It's another step in the right direction. Honestly I thought I would be there shortly after with them... I'll be there in maybe a couple more months and that would be fine, because I was the champion so it was OK. But then it took a whole 'nother year, and I have to say that it was probably the best year I've had in wrestling thus far, because I had to rely on myself."

Although it may have taken Bayley a longer amount of time to get up to the main roster, perhaps she will have the best career of the Four Horsewomen?

Bayley is an extraordinary talent in the WWE and is always fun to watch inside the ring. Given that the WWE Universe is behind her in a big way right now, it is possible that she could emerge as the most successful member of the Four Horsewomen when it’s all said and done.

