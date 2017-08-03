WWE News: Bayley comments on shoulder injury that has put her SummerSlam match in jeopardy

by Jeremy Bennett News 03 Aug 2017, 01:42 IST

Bayley took on Alexa Bliss' ally Nia Jax this week on Monday Night Raw...

What's the story?

The WWE announced on their website last night that current #1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship, Bayley, suffered a shoulder injury in her match against Nia Jax.

Bayley took to Twitter a little over an hour ago in her first comments since the news broke. Check out her tweet below:

At least my hair looks kyoot.



Thanks for the love everyone. Trying my best to keep positive. https://t.co/1f6kvsLFBc — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 2, 2017

In case you didn't know...

On last week's edition of Monday Night Raw, Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to earn a chance to get the Raw Women's Championship back from the woman who took it from her, Alexa Bliss.

It was Bliss who took the title from Bayley at Payback in April to become the first women to have held both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships since the most recent brand split.

The heart of the matter...

The WWE doctors have told Bayley to rest for this upcoming week to allow the swelling in her shoulder to go down. From there they will re-evaluate the injury and determine the course of action next.

This will put her SummerSlam match against Alexa Bliss in jeopardy, especially if she needs surgery.

One recent case would be Finn Balor who injured his shoulder at last year's SummerSlam in the first ever WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins. He wouldn't make his return until after WrestleMania.

What's next?

Expect a statement from the head doctor of WWE Chris Amann early next week in the immediate future for Bayley.

If the announcement comes before Raw and is not good news, expect GM Kurt Angle to address the title situation next Monday.

Author's take...

I definitely feel for Bayley because SummerSlam is a big deal, and after going on a little bit of a losing streak, she's back in the title picture.

Her statement in the tweet of "trying to keep positive" has me worried that she knows something is wrong, and hopefully if there is something wrong, it is just a matter of weeks before she can return rather than months.