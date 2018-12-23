WWE News: Bayley speaks up about why WWE needs a Women's Tag Team Division

Could a new division take WWE by storm?

What's the story?

It's a topic that's been discussed and debated by the WWE Universe for some time now, and a topic that seems to be gaining steam over time. The possibility of WWE having a Women's Tag Team Division.

RAW superstar Bayley spoke up about the necessity of a Women's Tag Team Division on the Total Warriors Podcast recently. Thank you to Michael McClead of WrestleZone for the transcript.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been opponents and also, the best of friends on television. Recently, the possibility of a WWE Tag Team Division was brought up when Alexa Bliss chaired a Question & Answer session with the audience.

This is a rumour that has surfaced many times. However, one doesn't know whether both brands will have their own tag team divisions or not. One wonders if the rosters are deep enough to warrant two separate Tag Team Divisions.

The heart of the matter

Bayley elaborated upon the necessity of the division because not every woman can be in the title picture, all the time. This is what she had to say:

We just want the division to keep growing and we want to build a future for the WWE and the women’s division and mainly right now we just want something that we can all work towards and if we aren’t in that championship spotlight like Ronda or Asuka now on SmackDown that there’s something more to work towards because there’s so many talented women on the roster and not all of us can go for that championship run and I just think it would be cool to have a tag team division because we have so many tag teams.

Bayley really wants to start a Tag Team unit with Sasha Banks. She had the following to say about learning to work as a cohesive team:

With Sasha, we’ve learned a lot as a tag team and we have tag matches all the time, but once we put our mindset in, it can be possible to have a tag team division. We really started trying to work in sync more like The Revival or tag teams like that. We’re wanting to make a better future and something we can all be proud of. We have high hopes. We have big dreams for a lot of things, but that’s #1 on our list.

What's next?

Sasha Banks and Bayley will continue to exist in the background until the announcement is made. Therefore, let's hope that it happens sooner rather than later. It would be a shame to not have such talented women in meaningful programs.

Do you want to see a women's Tag Team division? Let us know in the comments.

