WWE News: Bayley talks about the Mae Young classic and her latest injury

Bayley spoke to Channel Guide Magazine about her shoulder injury.

by Harald Math News 26 Aug 2017, 12:04 IST

Bayley separated her shoulder on RAW recently

What's the story?

Former WWE RAW and NXT Women's Champion Bayley spoke to Channel Guide Magazine recently about her injury, the Mae Young Classic, what inspires her and a whole lot more.

In case you didn't know...

What a difference a year makes. 12 months ago Bayley was the most popular female professional wrestler on the planet, she had just arrived on the main roster after a career-making run on NXT and it seemed as though the sky was the limit.

Somehow WWE contrived to turn the crowd against Bayley, following a disappointing run with the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Everyone's Favourite Hugger was scheduled to face Alexa Bliss one more time at SummerSlam but suffered a serious shoulder injury on RAW just three weeks before the big event.

The Mae Young Classic finally comes to the WWE Network this coming week. The 32-woman knockout tournament is the next step in the women's wrestling revolution, and many stars are expected to be created from it.

The heart of the matter

Bayley spoke to Channel Guide Magazine about a number of subjects, most importantly her injury and the Mae Young Classic. Bayley confirmed that she has suffered a separated shoulder, but it still isn't clear how much time she is going to miss.

"It is a separated shoulder. I'm getting checked out in a month again, so we will see where I am after that. Then I will have a better timeframe"

The former NXT Women's Champion also spoke about the upcoming Mae Young Classic, the next step in the women's revolution. Bayley says that she watched the two nights of taping from the crowd, making a point to support the many friends she has in the tournament.

"It was incredible. I stayed both nights and sat in the crowd the whole time. I didn't want to sit in the back and watch on the monitor. I sat out there because there are so many of my friends who are on it"

Bayley also covered subjects as varied as WWE 2K, Aziz Ansari and inspiration in the interview, which can be found here.

What's next?

As mentioned in the interview, Bayley's shoulder will be checked out again in a month or so, at which point the former champ will have a better idea as to when she will return. The Mae Young Classic finally arrives on the WWE Network this coming Monday evening.

Author's take

How did WWE manage to mess Bayley up? No character is beyond rehabilitation, but the creative team has a lot of work on their hands to fix this. There is never a good time to be injured, but some time away from TV screens may well be just what Bayley needs.

