WWE News: Bayley wants NXT Superstar on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter and demanded WWE to bring NXT Superstar Candice LeRae to the Blue brand.

NXT Superstars appearing on the flagship brands

It is worth noting that the company has recently started using their female talent from the Black and Gold brand on the two flagship brands, i.e., RAW and SmackDown. Deonna Purrazo had a match against Asuka on last week's edition of RAW and Chelsea Green made her debut tonight on the Red brand in a match against Charlotte Flair.

It seems that Bayley wants to face Candice Wrestling on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if WWE grants her request because a match between these two talented Superstars will surely be a stellar one. LeRae was a part of Rhea Ripley's winning team at TakeOver: WarGames and put on an incredible performance.

Bayley and her friend Sasha Banks are currently embroiled in a feud with Lacey Evans on SmackDown. In last week's edition of the show, Banks and Bayley crossed their limits when they started beating up Evans in front of her husband and young daughter who were in the front row.

Evans' daughter was visibly angry with Banks and an irate Evans took Banks by surprise by attacking her from behind. Dana Brooke and Bayley then had to intervene to break away Evans and Banks from each other.