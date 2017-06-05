WWE News: Bayley's back looks awful after brutal beatdown at Extreme Rules

The Huggable One displays the effects of the kendo stick strikes after her Extreme Rules match.

by Prityush Haldar News 05 Jun 2017, 12:21 IST

Bayley’s hesitation to do the needful cost her the match against Alexa

What’s the story?

WWE released a few images showing the toll Bayley had taken during her Kendo Stick on a Pole match against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules.

The images show kendo stick marks across Bayley’s back resulting from the kendo stick shots that she took during the match.

In case you didn’t know...

There were questions surrounding Bayley’s efficiency in a brutal setting such as Extreme Rules. In the weeks prior to the PPV, Alexa Bliss highlighted the fact that Bayley was too kind and nice for her own good and could not compete with the Wicked Witch of the WWE with the kendo stick stipulation in place.

In the weeks leading up to Extreme Rules, Bliss took every opportunity to mock Bayley and land stiff shots on her back with a kendo stick.

The heart of the matter

Bayley took several hits to her back in the gruelling Extreme Rules match

Bayley had the match in control when she had Alexa cornered in the ring. But she hesitated to hit Alexa with the Kendo stick and this proved to be her undoing. Bliss did not show the same kind of mercy and struck down the former Women’s Champion.

The images released by the WWE tell the tale of Bayley’s subjugation by Alexa Bliss’ strikes during the matchup.

The effects of the kendo stick strikes are clearly visible

What’s next?

This match looks to be the end of what has been a storied rivalry. Alexa’s rise in the WWE has come at the expense of Bayley. There were rumblings on the Extreme Rules pre-show about Nia Jax getting a title shot sometime down the line.

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will perhaps reveal what the future holds for Little Miss Bliss and Bayley.

Author's Take

The booking made Bayley look very weak and the match didn’t make either of the women look good. It seemed as though Bayley was unwilling to do the needful to regain the title. This sort of booking could threaten to drag Bayley down the card in the future.

However, that does not take away from the fact that Bayley is one tough woman who took a vicious beating in the ring. It was just that the Goddess of the WWE was more than a match for her.