WWE News: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair set to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at TLC

10 Dec 2019

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, have been dominating the tag team division since they got hold of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in October. In a scenario like this, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch seem to be the only two women who can dethrone the Kabuki Warriors.

We may see that happen this Sunday when Asuka and Kairi Sane defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Charlotte Flair and the RAW Women's Champion in a tables, ladders, and chairs match at WWE TLC.

Kabuki Warriors vs Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Flair and Lynch are not friends, and considering their storied past, it is hard to believe that they will be competing as a team come Sunday. As seen on RAW, The Queen and The Man agreed to set aside their differences for one day to take out the common enemy in the form of Kabuki Warriors

Let's not forget that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are pretty confident about winning the bout as they were the ones to challenge Flair and Lynch to a fight at the pay-per-view. The unlikely alliance of The Man and The Queen just upped the ante by adding the TLC stipulation to the title match.

Asuka and Sane have escaped with victories over the duo, owing to the poisonous green mist but it will not aid them in winning the tables, ladders, and chair match. Will they somehow find a way to pick up the win yet again? Or will see Becky Lynch emerge as a dual Champion? TLC is set to provide all these answers.