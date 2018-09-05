WWE News: Major Grudge Title Match Announced For Hell in a Cell

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.83K // 05 Sep 2018, 06:30 IST

Becky Lynch will fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell

Becky Lynch and Charlotte were once the best of friends, but after Charlotte took advantage of their triple threat match at SummerSlam to become a seven-time Women's Champion and this didn't sit too well with Lynch.

Charlotte may have won the title at The Biggest Party of The Summer but she lost her best friend in the process and Lynch has ensured that The Queen hasn't forgotten that over the past few weeks.

Lynch has attacked Charlotte from behind and already declared that she is coming for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but the match between the two former members of PCB was only officially announced this week on Raw after Charlotte and Becky took part in an interview from two separate locations.

There has been online speculation over the past few days that WWE could be thinking about allowing The Irish Lasskicker and The SmackDown Women's Champion collide inside the Hell in a Cell structure, but as of yet, this hasn't been confirmed.

Charlotte has been in Hell in a Cell before and was able to win her match against Sasha Banks two years go with the Raw Women's Championship on the line, so she will have a definite advantage over her challenger if the women are given the chance to step inside the cell once again.

The feud between Lynch and Charlotte has become so intense over the past few weeks that both women were unable to be in the same arena this week on SmackDown which means that it would be a perfect candidate if WWE were looking for a match to put inside Satan's Structure this year.

Do you think Becky Lynch and Charlotte will fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship inside Hell in a Cell? Have your say in the comments section below...

