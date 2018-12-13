WWE News: Becky Lynch and Corey Graves involved in heated Twitter exchange

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 591 // 13 Dec 2018, 08:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The "Lasskicker" targets Corey Graves in a verbal onslaught that left social media fans buzzing!

What's the story

Becky Lynch has been no stranger to using Twitter as her weapon of mass destruction, in a verbal sense of the word. Earlier this evening, she targeted WWE ring announcer Corey Graves for comments he made about the SmackDown Live Women's Champion recently on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

On the heels of defending her SmackDown Live Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka this Sunday at WWE TLC, Becky is no stranger to letting social media be her weapon of choice in terms of airing her unfiltered thoughts and uncensored opinions on anything and anyone who crosses her. To Charlotte, to Ronda Rousey, and now Corey Graves, no one is safe from the "Lasskicker" and her verbal tongue lashing.

The heart of the matter

Becky took to her Twitter page to respond to allegations made by Corey Graves, claiming she was acting too cocky for her own good and talks way too much on social media. In response to these allegations, Becky posted the following tweet:

So Graves has been saying I’m too cocky, and I talk too much on social media - like that’s a bad thing. I drum up more interest in 1 tweet than you do with 5 hours of your Heenan-lite routine every week. Listen, I’m here to make history, you’re just here to observe me do it. pic.twitter.com/Iddsuw3ArY — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 12, 2018

A few hours later, Corey Graves would reply with the following statement:

I’ll admit it. It’s tough to go FULL-Heenan when the boss is actually paying attention to your work. You’ll realize that someday. 🤷‍♂️@BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/8nyd5BzkB5 — The Woman (@WWEGraves) December 12, 2018

Some very heated and strong words thrown by both Becky Lynch and Corey Graves here. Obviously, it's a work, but a job well done by both individuals.

What's next

Becky Lynch will defend her WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship at WWE TLC this Sunday live on the WWE Network against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat TLC Match. This may very well be the closing match of the card, and rightfully so.

As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest news and results.

What do you think about the exchange between Becky Lynch and Corey Graves? Who won this Twitter war of words? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement