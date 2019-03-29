WWE News: Becky Lynch blasts rumours of NFL star coming to WWE, doesn't spare Ronda

Lynch isn't happy with outsiders taking top spots

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently talked with TMZ, sharing her views on the rumour surrounding Rob Gronkowski coming to WWE.

Becky sarcastically commented that it would be nice going to WrestleMania without having done anything to earn it.

In case you didn't know...

Patriots star Rob Gronkowski recently announced his retirement. The WWE Universe might remember him from the pre-show of WrestleMania 33, where he helped his longtime friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Jinder Mahal, one of the final participants left in the match, got cocky and confronted The Gronk, which led to the football star getting inside the ring and tackling him. Rawley eliminated Jinder to win the match moments later.

The heart of the matter

TMZ caught up with Lynch at an airport and asked The Man to share views on rumours of "The Gronk" coming to WWE.

Becky didn't seem to like the idea in the slightest, saying:

"Wouldn’t that be nice, to never have done anything in wrestling and just go into Wrestlemania? I would love that."

Becky went on to take a jibe at Ronda Rousey, who made her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34.

"Some of us almost get fired and have to work our way and scratch and claw, and then we come to the main event. Other people are like here you go, here's your debut match at Wrestlemania ... see you at Wrestlemania."

What's next?

Becky Lynch is someone who has scratched and clawed her way to the top, and deserves to be the headliner at WrestleMania 35. It's no surprise that she doesn't like someone coming in and immediately taking the top spot, which could've gone to someone who actually worked for years in WWE to earn it.

What are your thoughts on a possible WWE run for Rob Gronkowski in the future?

