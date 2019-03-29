×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch blasts rumours of NFL star coming to WWE, doesn't spare Ronda

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
670   //    29 Mar 2019, 23:27 IST

Lynch isn't happy with outsiders taking top spots
Lynch isn't happy with outsiders taking top spots

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently talked with TMZ, sharing her views on the rumour surrounding Rob Gronkowski coming to WWE.

Becky sarcastically commented that it would be nice going to WrestleMania without having done anything to earn it.

In case you didn't know...

Patriots star Rob Gronkowski recently announced his retirement. The WWE Universe might remember him from the pre-show of WrestleMania 33, where he helped his longtime friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Jinder Mahal, one of the final participants left in the match, got cocky and confronted The Gronk, which led to the football star getting inside the ring and tackling him. Rawley eliminated Jinder to win the match moments later.

The heart of the matter

TMZ caught up with Lynch at an airport and asked The Man to share views on rumours of "The Gronk" coming to WWE.

Becky didn't seem to like the idea in the slightest, saying:

"Wouldn’t that be nice, to never have done anything in wrestling and just go into Wrestlemania? I would love that."

Becky went on to take a jibe at Ronda Rousey, who made her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34.

"Some of us almost get fired and have to work our way and scratch and claw, and then we come to the main event. Other people are like here you go, here's your debut match at Wrestlemania ... see you at Wrestlemania."

What's next?

Becky Lynch is someone who has scratched and clawed her way to the top, and deserves to be the headliner at WrestleMania 35. It's no surprise that she doesn't like someone coming in and immediately taking the top spot, which could've gone to someone who actually worked for years in WWE to earn it.

What are your thoughts on a possible WWE run for Rob Gronkowski in the future?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Becky Lynch blasts Ronda Rousey again, this time while signing fan autographs
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch offers to pay Ronda Rousey's fine in a hilarious manner
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lacey Evans blasts Becky Lynch for calling herself 'The Man'
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch insults Ronda Rousey during a basketball game
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former UFC Champion joins Becky Lynch, brutally trolls Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch is the #1 merch seller in WWE
RELATED STORY
4 Factors behind Becky Lynch winning the 'Beat The Clock' challenge
RELATED STORY
3 ways Becky Lynch is destroying Ronda and Charlotte even before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch stated in 2014 that she wants to headline WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News:  Becky Lynch edits ESPN's intro card, brutally trolls Ronda and Charlotte
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us