WWE News: Becky Lynch boasts of her success on the main roster in the WWE

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took a shot at Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, stating that she's the only one of the three whose champion currently. Lynch, Flair, and Banks had all debuted together 4 years ago on Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know...

On the July 13th, 2015 edition of Monday Night Raw, Stephanie McMahon called up three NXT Superstars to the main roster. The three women who came up were Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch.

The segment saw Stephanie talking about bringing in a revolution, and is widely regarded by many as being the moment the Women's Revolution kicked off. The segment ended with all three new recruits locking in their respective submission moves on their foes.

At WrestleMania 32, the brand new Women's Title replaced the Divas belt and was contested between Lynch, Flair, and Banks. Charlotte Flair ended up winning the historic match. Soon after, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks became the cornerstones of the Women's Revolution, going on to create history by competing in the first-ever Women's Hell in a Cell match.

As time passed, Becky Lynch turned into an afterthought on the main roster, until her heel turn back at SummerSlam 2018, which kicked off one of the biggest pushes of all time, culminating in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Now, Becky Lynch is the top women on the Raw roster and is one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE. Charlotte isn't in the title picture at present, while Sasha hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing the Tag Team belts at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch posted a photo of herself on Twitter and stated that she's the only one who's champion out of the three women who debuted on Raw four years ago. She also took a jibe at her critics who had dubbed her as being the least relevant among the trio.

4 years ago, 3 of the 4 debuted, 1 is champion. #leastrelevantmyarse pic.twitter.com/gJtzkJbhld — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 13, 2019

What's next?

Becky Lynch is all set to team up with Seth Rollins to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules.

Will Lynch manage to keep the belt on her shoulder post Extreme Rules?